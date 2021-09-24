Harry and Meghan Reinvent Themselves in—Where Else?—New York

Prince Harry appeared somewhat conflicted, but Meghan Markle, ever the consummate professional, was radiant with her smiles when the cameras started whirring on the viewing deck of One World Trade Center in New York City on Thursday morning.

Meghan smiled expertly and consistently, but an army of conflicting emotions marched across Harry’s face. It was strangely reminiscent of the alternately grumpy/happy Harry that seasoned royal reporters, whom the prince despised with a passion as an apparent point of principle, well remember from the days of yore.

Harry has said that banks of photographers trigger negative emotional responses connected to his mother’s death in 1997. “Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he has previously said.