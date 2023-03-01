Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Booted from Frogmore Cottage: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be evicted from their largely unused Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which King Charles wants to use to house Prince Andrew instead, according to a sensational report in British tabloid The Sun Wednesday.

Sources say the report, which remains unconfirmed, with Buckingham Palace declining to comment on it to The Daily Beast, is likely accurate as the king is acutely concerned about appearances of extravagance while a cost of living crisis batters British living standards.

A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast: “Charles has made it quite clear he wants to reduce the size of the royal estate. It’s not a good look for a house to be sitting empty so it can accommodate Harry and Meghan once in a blue moon.”

Asked about rumors that Andrew would be eased out of the late Queen Mother’s former home, the palatial Royal Lodge where he and Sarah Ferguson live in separate wings, and moved to Frogmore Cottage (despite its diminutive name, Frogmore Cottage is actually a five bedroom farm house worth millions), the source said: “Andrew can’t continue living in a 30-room stately home at taxpayer’s expense. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the king is making changes.”

The Sun says that Meghan and Harry are now shipping their last items of furniture to the U.S., where they settled in Montecito after quitting the royal family in 2020.

The paper adds that the king began the process of evicting the couple from the cottage just a week after Harry’s memoir Spare was published.

The Sun’s source said: “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

The couple’s controversial tenure of the idyllic property began when they were given use of the home by the queen as a wedding present in 2018. The premises underwent a $3million renovation before they moved in—but six months later they fled the country in fear of their lives as Harry has claimed.

Following intense public outrage, they eventually paid back the renovation costs and were given a lease on the property for “several years.”

They have sought to hang on to the property despite making only fleeting visits home.

Andrew, meanwhile, is under pressure to quit 30-room Royal Lodge, separate wings of which he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson inhabit.

But he may not be able to afford the upkeep if, as reported, Charles axes the annual stipend of at least $300,000 per annum which he was given by his mother, having shelled out an estimated $14million to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse allegations.