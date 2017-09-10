Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be Secretly Engaged

After last weekend’s public appearance together at the Invictus Games, fresh rumors abound that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are secretly engaged, and merely awaiting a politically opportune moment to make the official announcement.

The royals are adept at playing their cards close to their chest at moments like this, but it is hard to believe that Meghan would have conducted the astonishing interview in Vanity Fair, in which she teased that she “loves a good love story” unless both she and Harry were settled in their plans.

It’s also almost impossible to envision a situation where Harry would have kissed Meghan in public, as he did last weekend at the Invictus Games, were the couple not set on a long-term future together.

So, no surprise then that this weekend has seen a spate of new reports trying to read the marital runes, including one source claiming that the couple are “as good as engaged” and already making wedding plans.

Other reports suggest that Meghan is now considering moving to London full-time as soon as November, when the current series of Suits wraps filming, with a source telling The Sun, “Meghan loves playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits. But Harry can’t move to Toronto, so she’ll have to move eventually if they want to be together.”

And of course, letting your partner drive the car is one of the key steps in any blossoming relationship. And reports in The Daily Mail of Meghan Markle zooming around London in a VW Golf have triggered further speculation that an engagement announcement is imminent.

The car isn’t actually Harry’s, but it is believed to have been provided by VW to Meghan as part of a controversial deal that the firm has with the royal family allowing them to lease cars at a 60 percent discount, suggesting that the car company has been told to treat her as part of the family.

Meanwhile, E! quotes a source as saying that while Meghan may not be wearing a ring and a formal engagement has not been announced, “it’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now. They’ve spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other, and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already.”

The giddiness has even reached Giles Deacon, the British designer who created Pippa Middleton's wedding frock.

He told the Daily Express: “If Meghan Markle was in any way interested, I would be more than delighted.

“But I’m sure she’s got plenty of other people on her list.”

Markle was escorted by British police at the Invictus Games, and receiving official police protection is another sign that the two might be already betrothed.