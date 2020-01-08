Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Move to Canada and Drop Their HRH Titles, Bombshell Report Claims

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering dropping their HRH titles and basing themselves in Canada for a significant portion of 2020 after enjoying a six-week break at a gated compound in a remote part of the country, during which they were able to enjoy complete privacy, it is being reported.

British newspaper The Sun says in a bombshell report that while talks are merely at a preliminary stage, “long-term options being floated include the Sussexes relinquishing their HRH titles or relocating their office to Canada.”

A source told The Sun: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward, too. Right now, they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage.

“There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect. But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.”

In words that may herald a radical new direction for the young royals, the friend added: “That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that.”

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance in almost two months on Tuesday as they visited Canada House in London to thank the Canadians for their hospitality.

They stayed at a gated mansion on Vancouver Island for much of their stay.

Basing themselves on the west coast of Canada could make sense for the couple to put them in the same time zone as their new American PR company, Sunshine Sachs.

However it is perhaps harder to imaging them surrendering their royal titles. For all the freedom it might give, choosing such a route may result in their importance and influence being massively curtailed.

It appears that any such plans may be a result of pique at the Queen’s Christmas day speech, which appeared to minimize the role of the couple by not including a picture of them on her desk, with a source telling the Sun: “It has been made very clear by the institution that the Sussexes are not central to the future plan.”

Harry and Meghan openly floated the idea of leaving the U.K. in their ITV interview with Tom Bradby last year, suggesting Cape Town as a potential location.

The Daily Beast has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment and awaits a reply.