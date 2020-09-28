Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deny They are Making a Netflix Reality Show

Get ready for The Real Royals of Montecito. Or maybe not.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied a report in the British Sun that they are planning to film a Netflix reality show which would have followed their lives and work for three months. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Independent: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

The Sun originally reported that a source said the show would “be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives.” Meghan, the source said, wanted viewers to see “the real her.”

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source told the Sun. “Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors. But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her.”

The statement denying such a show was being filmed did not wholly preclude Harry and Meghan making some kind of show about their lives and work—denying they are taking part in “any reality shows” keeps the field open for them taking part in a differently-made documentary series.

Currently, their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix has focused on shows the Sussexes would be producing behind the camera, which would—according to them—“shine a light on people and causes around the world.”

The couple’s presence in front of the camera would almost certainly guarantee higher ratings. However, it would also open them up to further accusations of hypocrisy, with the couple invoking their right to privacy in a number of ongoing cases against media companies.

The royal family themselves are said to be “wringing their hands” over Harry and Meghan’s U.S. election activism, which saw them recently recording a video encouraging Americans to vote. The royals say their politicking “violates” the terms of their exit as “senior royals.”

A royal aide told The Sunday Times: “The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: ‘Where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the queen?’ The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement.”

There were other rumors that the royals were already angered by Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal, as Netflix shows The Crown, which will soon deal with Princess Diana’s tumultuous time within the family.