Harry and Meghan Dig In for a Long, Bloody Tabloid War

Harry’s raw appeal to the public to back him as he launches a legal fight against Britain’s biggest news organization aims to redraw royal boundaries in the social media age.

Tom Sykes

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Future historians of the British royal family’s media policy will probably one day trace the outburst by Prince Harry on Tuesday evening this week, in which he announced a legal challenge against the Mail on Sunday in highly emotional terms, back to a generous offer by Viscount Linley to lend the newly married Prince William and his bride Kate Middleton a villa in the South of France.

It was due to be sold, and Linley, a high-end cabinet maker, offered it free of charge to his cousins for a week.

William and Kate gladly accepted, and, as the happy couple settled down in the Provencal sunshine, Kate slipped off her bikini top.

