When Prince Harry was dating Cressida Bonas, five long years ago, a mutual friend of both of them told me that they didn’t believe the relationship would work because they were both “childlike” and “naïve.”

Harry, they said, had faced many problems in his life, but was oddly immature, almost innocent, in normal life.

On a practical level, they said, he’d never had to test his “idealism” against the real world, where the rest of us live.