Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Dishing. The Royals Are Getting Used to It.

The most withering putdown with which the English upper classes could once dismiss an aspirant member of their club was the phrase, “They’re in trade.”

Any occupation other than landlord, landowner, or perhaps, at a push, syndicate member of Lloyd’s of London, was considered vulgar. It was an attitude that, while it expressed the contempt of the ruling classes for those who bought their furniture rather than inherited it, also masked the fear that those who sat on their heels collecting rents from their vast inherited estates felt as the bleach barons, steel kings, and mill owners of the Victorian age bought up the lands that their forefathers had once served on as little more than indentured laborers.

By dismissing these working men who made millions in the industrial revolution as merely rather successful tradesmen, their landed neighbors successfully excluded them from the inner circle of the ruling class for a century or so.