Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan Quiet Second Wedding Anniversary—With No Pictures
After a turbulent first two years of marriage, Harry and Meghan will celebrate their anniversary quietly with Archie with no fresh pictures released, sources tell The Daily Beast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided against releasing any fresh pictures or images to mark their second wedding anniversary today, a source tells The Daily Beast.
Instead of advertising their love publicly, they intend to keep the moment entirely private; and simply “plan to spend the day together as a family with Archie,” according to one friend.
Of course, in one sense, under lockdown, there is little choice, but it’s a significant contrast to last year when the couple posted a compilation of 14 images, including some previously unseen pictures, on Instagram.