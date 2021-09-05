Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Offer to Visit the Queen. Will She Accept?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Will Harry and Meghan visit the queen with Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly suggested they could soon fly to the U.K. to introduce the queen to their second child, Lilibet, the Sun on Sunday reports. If true, and if the trip happens, it would be Meghan’s first trip back to the U.K. since the couple left in the spring of 2020.