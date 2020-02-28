Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say Farewell to Royal Duties, Quietly

See Ya

Harry and Meghan are undertaking their last “senior royal” duties in the U.K. There are no public walkabouts planned, as the couple plan to market their new global celebrity brand.

Tom Sykes

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What a difference a year makes.

On the first of February last year, a pregnant Meghan Markle, accompanied by Prince Harry, visited Bristol where she was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans who had lined up behind steel fencing barriers for hours for a chance to see the biggest royal celebrities in a generation.