Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Drop Their Titles, Royal Sources Say

Can the palace get Harry and Meghan to drop their titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming under renewed pressure to stop using their titles of Duke and Duchess, bestowed on them by the queen on the occasion of their wedding, as the British media whips itself into a fury over Harry’s eye-opening interview about royal parenting and mental health.