If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan “unable” to return home over security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced much criticism for not bringing their children to visit their grandmother in the U.K. since they went west for a new life. Now their real reason has been revealed: security.