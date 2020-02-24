Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged: ‘Be More Gracious’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged to be “more gracious” about the terms of their departure from the royal family after they issued a bitter and petulant statement over the weekend, following the Queen's decision they are to be banned from using the name Sussex Royal.

“Let’s just hope they feel they have got whatever they want to get out of their system,” insiders told the Daily Mail: “It was their decision to do this and the family is clearly trying their best to facilitate it. But it inevitably requires sacrifices on both sides and the Sussexes need to be rather more gracious about it. Sniping from the sidelines doesn’t help anyone.”

The statement posted by Hattu and Meghan appeared to complain of unfair treatment compared to other royals, saying that their trademark applications only mirrored those gained by William and Kate and seemed to reference Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie when it said, “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.”

Officials are now reportedly keen for there to be no escalation or “war of words” between family members.

Meanwhile it has been reported that while the Queen has been publicly supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals she, “generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” according to a source quoted by Vanity Fair.

The source said: “The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her.

“She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with.”

There will be a series of awkward final public appearances for the couple later this month in the U.K.

Harry is due to attend a recording session at the legendary Abbey Road studios in London with Jon Bon Jovi.

On March 5, Meghan and Harry are both due to attend the Endeavor Awards in London, on March 6 Harry opens a motor museum, on March 7 the couple are due to attend a London musical gala, on March 8 Meghan is expected to mark International Women’s Day in London and the trip will culminate with the couple joining the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

It is expected that this uncomfortable family gathering will be the couple’s last outing as senior working members of the Royal Family.