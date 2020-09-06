Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project Could Be a Diana Documentary

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Earning their keep

One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first projects as part of their Netflix deal could be a film about Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. The Sunday Mirror reports that the couple are in talks to make a documentary about Diana’s life and the legacy of her work, as one of their first projects for their reported $100 million deal.