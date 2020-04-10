Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Grand Relaunch Is ‘on Pause’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt forced to rush out a statement confirming that their new charitable vehicle would be called Archewell (pronounced, simply, “Archwell,” The Daily Beast understands) after British newspaper The Daily Telegraph unearthed hundreds of trademark applications taken out in Archewell’s name.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan were open about their disappointment with the way the news had leaked out, telling The Daily Beast that while the midst of a global pandemic was absolutely not when they had planned to announce the name of their new outfit, they felt they had little choice but to respond candidly to the Telegraph’s inquiries.