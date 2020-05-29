Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Drone Nightmare Won’t End Anytime Soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as The Daily Beast exclusively reported this week, are being regularly harassed by drones in the backyard of their Hollywood home.

But here’s a curious fact; pictures of the couple or Archie taken illegally from the air are “100% impossible” to sell in major markets such as the U.S. and U.K., according to industry insiders.

In fact, the only picture taken from a drone of the Sussexes so far to see the light of day was an image of Harry playing with his dog that was published by an Australian outlet, and even this was swiftly removed from the internet, after, one presumes, the Sussexes made representations to the publisher.