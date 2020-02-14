Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit Bloodbath’ Reveals Where Their American Loyalties Lie

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

The latest episode in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit is a dramatic regrouping—one that looks more like battle lines being drawn.

On one side of the world, Harry and Meghan are tentatively experimenting with a new life of making money, and making friends with very rich, very connected people—and, as ever, getting criticized for it.