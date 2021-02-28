Prince Harry and Prince William Are Not Speaking, and the Oprah Interview ‘Will Not Help’

Plus, Gayle King says Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle is worth all the pre-match hype, Prince Andrew is canceled—again, and Harry and Meghan may have mail problems.

William and Harry have not spoken for “some time”

So, what did Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey speak about? We shall find out next Sunday night. In the meantime, everyone is freaking out about it. The Mail on Sunday reports that there is “mounting concern” at what Meghan has talked about, in an interview—we are told—in which no subject was off-limits. (Harry is an integral side-dish in the documentary, we are told.)