Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Becomes a Battle of Rival Royal Brands

If you keep a royal scorecard—and really, everyone needs a hobby—a shocking thing has taken place in recent days. Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemed, for the first time ever, more interesting than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Whether this is a blip, and the glamorous California controversy-magnets are planning a front-page coup de théâtre, remains to be seen. The Oprah interview, its fallout, and the various dramas around Prince Philip’s funeral have all been centered around Harry and Meghan. But suddenly, crikey William and Kate, the dancefloor is yours.