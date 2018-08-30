Prince Harry Cameos as King George at ‘Hamilton’ Performance in London

Prince Harry slipped briefly into the character of his ancestor King George III at a gala performance of Hamilton in London last night.

After the show, Harry joined Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the show's cast onstage.

Miranda provoked laughter and applause when he said that he had written the King George song while on his honeymoon and “smash cut to 2018 and I’m sitting next to his sixth great-grandson.”

He then handed the mic to Harry who sang a snippet of the king’s signature refrain from the song, “You say…” as the audience went wild.

However, Harry didn’t go into a full rendition of the tune. Instead he pointed to Miranda, and joked, “He did try, but I said no.”

It has been previously said that Hamilton is the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite musical, which she is now believed to have seen three times.

According to a reporter from the Sun, she told an audience member that Harry hums the musical around the house. During the intermission, she told Miranda how interesting it was to watch the British audience’s reaction to the character of King George versus America’s.

The gala event was held in support of Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity, which supports people living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry closed with praise for the actors, noting, “I don’t know how you guys do it every night, over and over again.”

Last night’s event kicked off a week of high-profile public engagements for the newlyweds, who will attend two galas in London next week in support of charities for which Prince Harry is patron.