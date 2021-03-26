Prince Harry Has Two New Careers. So What’s Meghan Markle’s Next Move?

It has been another extraordinary week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After the ratings triumph of their Oprah interview, which pushed Harry and Meghan to the top of the U.S. national conversation and its news feeds, Harry announced not one but two high-profile new and influential jobs.

His new roles, one in a hip Silicon Valley for-profit mental health start-up and one at a serious nonprofit commission into fake news, give for the first time some real visibility on what the next few years of Harry’s professional life might look like: a carefully curated blend of purpose-driven public and private responsibilities.

But what of Meghan? Well, given that the couple have said her second child is due in the summer (early June is the rumor) it might be unrealistic to expect her to be taking on huge swathes of public-facing roles.