Source: Prince Harry ‘Is Not Unhappy.’ He and Meghan are ‘Excited,’ Planning Their Future

Sequestered in a hidey-hole somewhere in Los Angeles since mid-March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had plenty of time over the past six weeks to reflect on their post-royal future.

Stories suggesting that Harry is miserable and depressed, sources tell The Daily Beast, are wide of the mark. While his friends are more than ready to concede that he may be somewhat unsettled or on the back foot owing to the lockdown, who, they ask, hasn’t been?