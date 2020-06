If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Meghan’s ‘brand’ focus, Harry’s ‘cabin fever’

Yet another royal book is published, filled with juicy takes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic exit from royal life, and the consequences for them and the royal family.