Prince Harry’s Legal Case: Tabloids May Have Hacked My Mom Princess Diana, and Covered It Up

Did the tabs hack Princess Diana?

Prince Harry’s dramatic declaration of war on the press came in two parts this week; his explosive and emotional statement that his wife was taking the Mail on Sunday to court for infringing her copyright was made on Tuesday, and then a second front was opened on Friday with the revelation that he was launching legal action against the Sun and the Mirror for phone hacking.