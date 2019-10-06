In Deep

Prince Harry’s Legal Case: Tabloids May Have Hacked My Mom Princess Diana, and Covered It Up

New details on Harry’s legal bombshell, Thomas Markle defends himself for releasing Meghan’s letter, Andrew keeps digging on Epstein, and Meghan’s simple African tour wardrobe.

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Chris Jackson

Did the tabs hack Princess Diana?

Prince Harry’s dramatic declaration of war on the press came in two parts this week; his explosive and emotional statement that his wife was taking the Mail on Sunday to court for infringing her copyright was made on Tuesday, and then a second front was opened on Friday with the revelation that he was launching legal action against the Sun and the Mirror for phone hacking.