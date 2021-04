Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at the age of 99. He lived nearly a century in the public eye, with more than 70 of those years at the side of the queen. Here are some of the brightest moments of his extraordinary life caught on camera.

Prince Philip of Greece, later Duke of Edinburgh, as a toddler, in July 1922. Topical Press Agency/Getty

Prince Philip (second from left) with his schoolmates at the MacJannet American school in St. Cloud sometime in 1929. Picture Post/Getty

Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School’s production of Macbeth in Scotland in July 1935. Fox Photos/Getty

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in 1947. Fox Photos/Getty

Then Princess Elizabeth poses with her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947. Hulton Deutsch/Getty

Official photograph of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire, on Nov. 23, 1947. Central Press/Getty

Then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose after the birth of their first child, Prince Charles, with her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth, in November 1948. API/Getty

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their baby daughter, Princess Anne, following her christening on Oct. 23, 1950. Fox Photos/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II holding her young daughter, Princess Anne, and Prince Philip holding their son, Prince Charles, in 1951. Keystone-France/Getty

Queen Elizabeth with Prince Philip and their children, Charles and Anne, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 28, 1952. Lisa Sheridan/Getty

Prince Philip disembarks from a Harvard Trainer aircraft after a flight, at RAF White Waltham, Berkshire, where he had been training for his “wings” on May 4, 1953. PNA Rota/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after her coronation on June 2, 1953. Keystone/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their children, Prince Andrew (center), Princess Anne (left), and Prince Charles outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1960. Keystone/Getty

Prince Philip with his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, in 1960. Keystone-France/Getty

Queen Elizabeth, holding baby Prince Edward, with Prince Philip, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Color on June 13, 1964. Keystone-France/Getty

The queen with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children: (From l-r) Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew on the lawn at Frogmore House, Windsor, on April 20, 1965, the queen’s 39th birthday. PA Images/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II lunches with Prince Philip and their children Princess Anne and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, circa 1969, during a filming for Richard Cawston’s BBC documentary Royal Family, which followed the royal family over a period of a year. Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a portrait to commemorate their 25th silver wedding anniversary at Buckingham Palace, Nov. 20, 1972. Fox Photos/Getty

Princess Anne is walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on the arm of her father, Prince Philip, on her wedding day, Nov. 14, 1973. Mirrorpix/Getty

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince Philip wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Charles and Diana’s wedding on July 29, 1981. Tim Graham/Getty

A portrait of members of the royal family after the birth of Prince William in 1982. Hulton Deutsch/Getty

Royal relatives and godparents who are amused at the antics of young Prince William after his brother, Prince Harry, is christened at Windsor Castle on Dec. 21, 1984, in Windsor, England. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ride in the royal carriage to the wedding of their son Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986. Derek Hudson/Getty

Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, as it is transported from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Members of the royal family and wedding party gather on the steps of St. George’s Chapel after the marriage of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999, in Windsor, England. Anwar Hussein/Getty

In a rare moment of PDA, Prince Philip kisses Queen Elizabeth II during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Millennium Dome on Dec. 31, 1999, in London, England. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Charles, Prince of Wales, and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005. Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, revisit Broadlands to mark their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands, the former home of Prince Philip’s uncle Earl Mountbatten, in Hampshire in November 1947. Tim Graham/Getty

Members of the royal and Middleton families, along with the bridal party, pose for an official portrait in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. St. James’ Palace

Prince Philip raises his hat during his final individual public engagement on August 2, 2017, in London, England. Hannah McCay/WPA Pool/Getty

The royal family, along with mother of the bride Doria Ragland and the bridal party pose for an official portrait after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace