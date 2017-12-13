Prince William and Harry’s Height Blows Their Cover in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cameo

Prince William and Prince Harry do make a secret appearance disguised as Stormtroopers in the new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, which had its London premiere last night.

The royals seemed familiar as they chatted with leading cast members at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in London on Tuesday night, making small talk with the film’s stars.

Reports that the brothers play a cameo part on the film have been circulating since they made a set visit last year.

The princes can be easily singled out, according to Star Wars nerds, due to their height: The princes stand at 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 1 inch, respectively, but actors cast as Stormtroopers are a regulation 5 feet 11 inches.

The Telegraph reports that the brothers feature within a group of Stormtroopers guarding the Empire ship in the 152-minute film.

The duo are said to be part of a group who reprimand rebels Finn—played by John Boyega—and DJ—played by Benicio Del Toro.

Prince William and Boyega were also seen sharing a brief chat in the red-carpet lineup Tuesday when the royals arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, where they were among a crowd of 400.

In 2015, James Bond actor Daniel Craig was said to have a small cameo as a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi, which is out on Dec. 15, picks up with the Resistance fighting Supreme Leader Snoke’s First Order, which is trying to take over the galaxy.

Harry and William visited Pinewood Studios last April, when rumors of their secret cameo first leaked.

A source told The Mail on Sunday at the time: “The line given was that they were going to have lunch and a private tour. What really happened is that the director came over and told them it was time to “get suited” and off they went to the wardrobe department.

“The princes dressed up in full Stormtrooper gear and filmed a scene in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn infiltrate a secret base. The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio del Toro’s character when a group of Stormtroopers enter—two of whom are William and Harry.”

William admitted that he was “total Star Wars geek” and posed with Mark Hamill and Chewbacca.

Boyega told BBC Radio 4 in November that Prince William and Prince Harry were added to the cast list. “I’ve had enough with those secrets,” Boyega said. “They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. It think it was leaked, anyway.”