Prince William Imagines Royal-Free Commonwealth, After Controversial Tour

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

William envisions royal-free Commonwealth future

Prince William and Kate Middleton know how their Caribbean tour has been received—as a colonial-era tribute tour rather than a nuanced, thought-out week of activities tackling slavery and the indignities, cruelties and shame of the past head-on. Now he has alluded to the future of the three countries they visited (and others like them), ultimately working without the royals as heads of state.