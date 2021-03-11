Prince William: My Family Is Not Racist, and No, I Haven’t Spoken to Harry Yet

Prince William says he has not spoken to his brother since Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The prince, who is second in line to the throne, broke his silence during a visit to an east London school Thursday morning. In response to a question from Sky News, he said: “We are very much not a racist family.”

When asked if he had spoken to his brother yet, William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to.”

The Sussexes made a series of astonishing claims about their time as working royals during the interview with Oprah, including claims of racism in the palace.

The queen issued a terse statement in response, which appeared to dispute the Sussexes’ accounts of alleged questioning by a member of the royal family as to their children’s likely skin color.

The couple also made comments about William and Kate during the interview. Harry told Oprah his brother (along with his father) was “trapped” while Meghan accused Kate of making her cry ahead of her wedding.

Meghan and Harry alleged that there were discussions within the family about “how dark” their baby’s skin would be.

Meghan said: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.