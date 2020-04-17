Princess Anne Thinks the Younger Royals Have a Lot to Learn. Is She Right?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, has never been noted for her subtlety or tact, and neither were on display in an interview with Vanity Fair, published this week, in which she launched one of her famous verbal broadsides at the young royals.

Their crime? Having the temerity to seek to do things differently.