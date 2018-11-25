Princess Beatrice’s New Man: A Father Who Was Living With His Fiancée When They Started Dating

Her mother Sarah Ferguson’s love life has often been a source of controversy—and now Princess Beatrice is caught up in her own romantic drama after it was reported that she began dating her new boyfriend while he was still living with his former fiancée, with whom he has a 2-year old child.

To make matters even more worthy of a pulp romance, The Mail on Sunday alleges that Beatrice’s romance with her new boyfriend Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi, 35, started at the high-profile, star-studded wedding of her sister Eugenie in October.

At that time, Edo had been engaged for three-and-a-half years to his Chinese-American fiancee, Dara Huang.

In an indication of just how badly the story could affect Princess Beatrice’s reputation, a palace aide has effectively sought to brief the Mail on Sunday that Beatrice is not a home-wrecker, saying she would never seek “to break into” a couple with “a small child.”

A source described as a “close friend” of Mozzi’s told the Mail on Sunday, when asked if he had cheated on his former fiancée with Beatrice, “The timing pretty much says it all.”

The Princess and Edo, who works as a property consultant and is backed by a substantial family fortune, first met when they were children but the romantic flame was lit, the source said, “after he met her again at the wedding of Eugenie. Even after the romance began he continued to live at the family home with Dara and their child.”

Dara, 37, a successful architect, refused to comment, with a friend saying: “Her only concern is for the welfare of their son.”

However Dara’s mother Lily did speak to the Mail on Sunday, saying: “I love Edo. I love his family. Why has this happened? This has broken me to bits. Before this, my daughter was happy. But I am a Christian. I told my daughter: ‘You have to bless people, you bless them, don’t be mad. Wish them good luck.’”

A palace aide, who the Mail said ‘has known the princess all her life’ was quoted as saying: “She would never allow herself to break into another couple’s happiness, especially if there was a small child involved.”

Beatrice spent 10 years dating Uber executive Dave Clark but they split in 2016 after she allegedly demanded that he make a commitment to marry her.

He has since married someone else.