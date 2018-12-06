Princess Charlotte Dashes Into London Pub With Mum Kate Middleton For Emergency Bathroom Break

Her grandfather was just 14 when he famously gave his security detail the slip and sloped off to a local pub where he ordered a glass of cherry brandy with his school chums.

And now it has been revealed that Princess Charlotte has made her first visit to a British boozer—calling in to The Phoenix in Stockwell, South London, for an emergency bathroom break.

Patrons of the pub told the Daily Mail that they were warned not to take any pictures before Princess Charlotte trotted in, holding her mother’s hand, and headed for the bathroom last Thursday afternoon.

One punter said: “No one really knew what was going on until one guy recognized Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. They had parked their Range Rover outside. There were other police officers inside. But it was only the female police officer who came inside.

“The pub staff have been told not to tell anyone about it.”

Another regular, who was not named, said: “I was on my way to the pub when I saw the Duchess of Cambridge getting out of a black Range Rover which was parked on a side road. Then her daughter Princess Charlotte got out and they walked to the pub. A man in a suit stood by the side of the car. I couldn't believe it.”

Locals described how plain-clothed officers came in and checked the toilets ahead of Charlotte and Kate.

One patron told the Mail: “It just goes to show that the royals are like any other family. When your kid needs to go to the loo, they’ve got to go!”