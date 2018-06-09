Princess Meghan Markle Does Her First Balcony

Meghan Markle made her first ever appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this afternoon, following the celebrations for the Queen's birthday, known as the Trooping of the Color.

Meghan, who married Harry just three weeks ago, showed she is a not going to be bound by royal precedent after she flouted tradition to wear an off the shoulder dress in the company of the Queen.

The little pink dress by Carolina Herrera was paired with an elegant Philip Treacy fascinator.

Meghan was on the balcony with a full deck of senior royals, including Kate Middleton. The two appeared to share several warm and intimate moments.

The Queen smiled broadly as she waved to the crowd gathered in from of Buckingham Palace after taking part in the traditional horse-drawn carriage ride to Horseguards Parade to inspect her personal troops.

The event, as usual, culminated in a dramatic flypast by the Royal Air Force who painted a the sky with red, white and blue contrails.