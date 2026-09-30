Fall Basics Are Out, These Fall Statement Pieces Are in.
This is not your average fall collection from Printfresh.
Autumn is here, and instead of adding more basics to your wardrobe, it’s time to reach for statement picks. Printfresh is a lifestyle brand known for its size-inclusive apparel with comfortable, wearable silhouettes. This fall, Printfresh has original hand-designed prints across dresses, blouses, and layering pieces.
Billowy soft and in the perfect midi silhouette, the Tallulah Dress is a chic fall choice. It features a beautiful Colorado Wildflowers print and made with organic cotton. Pair it with clogs or boots for an effortless outfit.
Tallulah Dress
With pink and orange florals on a deep blue, the Evelyn Blouse adds a punch to any pair of pants. In fact, Printfresh recommends pairing the blouse with these black pants, which have a stretchy waist and relaxed fit.
Evelyn Blouse
This quilted reversible jacket is a genuine two-for-one piece. It’s made with organic cotton, has a reversible design, front pockets (for those chilly autumn mornings), and a poppable collar. The jacket layers just as easily over a chunky sweater as it does over a dress.
Reversible Quilted Jacket
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