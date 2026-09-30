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A NEW LEAF

Fall Basics Are Out, These Fall Statement Pieces Are in.

This is not your average fall collection from Printfresh.

A woman in an olive floral midi dress and brown knee-high boots stands beside a brown horse at a wooden fence in a sunny pasture.

Printfresh

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Autumn is here, and instead of adding more basics to your wardrobe, it’s time to reach for statement picks. Printfresh is a lifestyle brand known for its size-inclusive apparel with comfortable, wearable silhouettes. This fall, Printfresh has original hand-designed prints across dresses, blouses, and layering pieces.

Billowy soft and in the perfect midi silhouette, the Tallulah Dress is a chic fall choice. It features a beautiful Colorado Wildflowers print and made with organic cotton. Pair it with clogs or boots for an effortless outfit.

Printfresh
$269

Tallulah Dress

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With pink and orange florals on a deep blue, the Evelyn Blouse adds a punch to any pair of pants. In fact, Printfresh recommends pairing the blouse with these black pants, which have a stretchy waist and relaxed fit.

Printfresh
$168

Evelyn Blouse

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This quilted reversible jacket is a genuine two-for-one piece. It’s made with organic cotton, has a reversible design, front pockets (for those chilly autumn mornings), and a poppable collar. The jacket layers just as easily over a chunky sweater as it does over a dress.

Printfresh
$248

Reversible Quilted Jacket

Buy At Printfresh

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