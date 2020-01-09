Pro-Israel PAC Hit Up MAGA Fans for Phantom Event

Donors were told they could “sponsor a Holocaust survivor,” or more with a $75,000 “King David” package at the mysterious gathering. But it’s not clear if it ever happened.

A pro-Trump super PAC that has enjoyed the outspoken backing of some of the biggest names in the president’s orbit hit up its supporters for donations as high as $75,000 to attend an event in New York last month. But it’s not clear that the event ever took place. And the group still won’t give election regulators any information about its finances.

The American Pro-Israel PAC’s website billed the Dec. 11, 2019, event in New York as a “Founding Donors Special Event.” For $249, its website said, donors could “sponsor a Holocaust survivor” and get access to a VIP reception. For $75,000, its “King David Sponsorship” package, donors would get 10 tickets and a full-page ad in event literature. The website advertised nine other donation packages with names like “King Solomon” and “Pool of Siloam.”