Pro-Trump Media’s ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops

This week:

Donald Trump’s allies in Congress and the pro-Trump media are scrambling to find a counter-narrative to the Ukraine impeachment investigation that can shore up Republican support, even crashing into closed hearings in some kind of misguided protest.

In theory, finding allegations to throw back at Democrats shouldn’t be that hard for Trump’s media allies. They already have the playbook and pundits left over from the response to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. But this time around, the narrative keeps getting scrambled—new damning witness testimony comes out of another hearing, or chief of staff Mick Mulvaney badly botches a press conference.