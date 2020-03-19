Pro-Trump PAC’s New Fundraising Strategy: Coronavirus Telemarketing

PAY DIRT

Support American Leaders PAC has been disavowed by Trump’s re-election campaign. But that hasn’t stopped it from using Trump’s voice to help it collect cash.

Lachlan Markay

Reporter

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

A sketchy political group that has come under fire for its deceptive fundraising practices in the past is spreading coronavirus misinformation in an effort to lure in potential donors.

Support American Leaders PAC, a pro-Trump group that has been explicitly disavowed by President Trump’s re-election campaign, has placed a host of robocalls this month asking people to sign a petition demanding that Congress support Trump’s efforts to shut down travel to the United States from China.

There’s just one issue with that call to action: Flights from China have already been effectively shut down for nearly two months.