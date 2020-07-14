This Tool Helps Keep My Produce Fresher, Longer

These days, my produce drawer has been almost constantly stocked. Because I’m cooking more and trying out some new recipes, I need plenty of fresh ingredients on hand. I feel like I’ve been eating a lot healthier, which is great. But the problem that has come up is that before I can use all of my fruits and vegetables, they go bad. The leaves start to wilt and sometimes they even get all mushy and slimy. I didn’t think there was a way around this. And then I tried Bluapple.

The Bluapple is easy to use. The pack comes with two small blue apples with little holes on the top and bottom, one for each crisper drawer in the fridge. Unscrew one, and place in a packet, then pop it into the crisper drawer with your fruits and/or vegetables. The way it works is pretty remarkable. Ethylene gas is a natural plant hormone occurring in plenty of fruits and vegetables. It’s the very gas that causes them to over ripen. The Bluapple absorbs ethylene gas, taking the hit so your produce doesn’t have to. Fruits and veggies that are sensitive to it like broccoli, peppers, cucumbers, and plenty more will last longer, as will fruits and veggies that naturally produce it. The Bluapple needs to be refilled just every three months and in that time, will save you tons of money, and plenty of food from going in the trash or into the compost.

With the Bluapple, I no longer have to worry about whether my veggies will keep until I’m ready to use them. In fact, the only problem I’ve come across is forgetting I have fresh veggies in the drawer. It’s always a nice surprise.

Bluapple Produce Saver

