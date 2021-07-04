Three Men, Including Pro Golfer, Shot Dead on Georgia Course

An incident at a country club that left a pro golfer dead turns out to have been a triple homicide, police said Sunday.

Two more bodies were found in the bed of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that was left on the green at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, WSB-TV reports.

Few details have emerged about the Saturday incident, and authorities have not released any motive.

Police did say the golfer, Gene Siller, 41, who was a director at the club, was killed Saturday when he walked to the 10th hole and tried to speak to a man in a white vehicle.

It wasn’t until Sunday evening that investigators revealed that a man named Paul Pierson and another unidentified person were also found shot to death in the truck.

Pierson was the owner of the truck, WSB reported. The name of the dead man found with him was not released, and it’s not clear if they have tied to the club or to Siller.

Siller leaves behind a wife and two children.