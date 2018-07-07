Project HD Movies Everywhere With this Pocket-Sized Device

This summer, set apart your gatherings and Netflix-and-chill nights with the tiny UO Smart Beam projector. Lightweight and portable at a mere two by two inches, this little projector packs a punch, projecting up to 150 inches in HD on any surface, without needing time to warm up.

Project a French silent film on the wall during a wine tasting in your kitchen, or easily move it to the living room to host a movie club for your friends. Bring the UO Smart Beam to your deck for outside movies—all you have to do is connect your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to the cube and hit play.

The UO Smart Beam Laser HD Projector with Accessory Set retails for about $475, but Daily Beast readers can get a great deal in the shop today and snag one for $365 – that's a 23% discount.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.