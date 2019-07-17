Prosecutors Drop Sexual Assault Case Against Kevin Spacey

A Massachusetts prosecutor dropped the sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday after the accuser declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing.

The charges stemmed from a complaint filed by a then-18-year-old busboy in 2017, accusing Spacey of groping him at a bar in Nantucket, Mass., the year before. But after intense questioning about text messages missing from his phone at a pre-trial hearing earlier this month, the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to testify.

Nantucket District Attorney Michael O’Keefe filed a nolle prosequi order Wednesday, citing the “unavailability of the complaining witness.” An attorney for the family said the accuser and his parents had shown “an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances.”

The charges were first announced at a press conference in 2017 by the victim’s mother, former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh. The victim, who has asked not to be named, claimed Spacey plied him with alcohol and stuck his hands down his pants after his shift at the Club Car Bar and Restaurant in 2016.

The accuser sent screenshots of several texts messages from the night in question to police, including several in which he appeared to ask his friends for help. Spacey’s defense honed in on these texts in pre-trial hearings, first asking for the accuser’s cellphone and then—when it was not recovered—grilling the accuser and his mother over what attorneys said were missing messages.

In a July 8 hearing, defense attorney Alan Jackson read aloud several texts he said were recovered from the accuser’s cell phone, but were not included in the screenshots sent to police. He informed the accuser that tampering with evidence was a felony, at which point the young man met with an attorney and decided to plead the Fifth.