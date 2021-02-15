This Vacuum Cleans My Whole Home Better Than a Dyson

A few years back, the battery-powered handheld stick vacuum category was pretty easy to navigate: you had Dyson stick vacuums, and you had everything else. Still arguably the heavyweight of the segment today, Dyson now has some legitimate competition in the form of high quality, lightweight, and reliable battery vacuums like the Proscenic P11.

Now, we could do side-by-side comparisons between a recent Dyson, like the V11 Animal, and that would turn up all sorts of things like the Proscenic P11’s smaller price tag, faster top roller RPM speed (130,000 revolutions per minute vs. 125,000, for the record), and comparable run time per charge, but the fact is the Proscenic has multiple features not found on its counterpart, so let’s look at it on its own as the P11 deserves.

This is an intuitive vacuum from top to bottom, starting with the crisp touch screen on the top that lets you toggle between manual speed settings or set it to an automatic mode wherein the motor adjusts speeds based on the surface it detects. The screen also displays battery life and alerts you to any jams or errors.

Moving down a bit, the base of the handle smoothly slips into and out of a wall-mounted cradle for storage and charging, while the dust bin pops open with ease when it’s time to discard those crumbs, pet hairs, dust balls, and more. And multi-stage filters make sure that even the smallest bits sucked up off the floor stay in the bin instead of being blown into the air.

Speaking of floors, the vacuum can clean carpets of varied pile height, textured tile, wood, and more — but so can all decent vacuums. What others can’t do is be fitted with a magnetized wet mopping attachment that slides along behind the vacuum head, meaning two-stage cleaning for hard surfaces in a single pass.

The agile head pivots well for reaching under furniture, while LED lights set into the front of the vacuum light up dark spaces. For other areas, like furniture, moldings, car carpets, and so on, one of the three different accessory attachments included will do just fine. And all that for well under half the price of a V11.

