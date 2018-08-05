Protect Your Space With This Affordable Smart Security Cam

WiFi home security cameras are simultaneously getting smarter and more affordable. To protect your home while you’re away on vacation, you don’t have to shell out the extra cash for the name brand technology. The Sinji Smart Wifi Camera, a 1280p HD camera that easily connects to your smartphone, has all the same functionality and a similarly sleek, chic design.

The security camera has a two-way audio function, so you can speak directly to your cute new puppy from your smartphone mouthpiece. You can choose to stream live video on the app or check out saved footage after-the-fact, which you can back up to a micro SD card. Sinj will even send you push notifications if it detects unusual motion, using infrared technology in the dark.

Daily Beast readers can pick up this device (and some extra peace-of-mind) for just $45 today, a 54% discount.

