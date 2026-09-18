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Worried Your VPN is Spying on You? This One Doesn’t and It’s 70% Off Today

Proton VPN lets you explore the internet with total privacy.

A man lounging poolside on a striped towel uses a laptop displaying the Proton VPN app, connected to a Switzerland server, with sunglasses resting beside him and turquoise pool water in the background.

Proton VPN

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A VPN should protect your online privacy by encrypting your internet traffic so you can browse privately. But your VPN could be spying on you. According to a Proton study, 85% of VPN apps available in the US contain trackers. More troubling is that several of the VPN apps are owned by companies in foreign countries like China that are legally required to share data with their government. You deserve a VPN that actually protects you. Proton VPN is the transparent alternative.

This Swiss-based company operates under some of the strictest data protection laws in the world. Proton VPN has a no-logs policy, meaning it never records, tracks, or stores your browsing activity. Your data isn’t sold, monetized, or handed over to foreign governments. On top of that, it’s open source (anyone can view the code) and independently audited by third-parties.

With over 20,000 servers across 140 countries, Proton VPN also boasts an extensive server network with high-speed connections. Plus, Proton VPN has a built-in ad and malware blocker that stops ads, trackers, phishing scams, and malicious websites.

New users can sign up today and save 70% off a two-year plan. There is also a free version of Proton VPN if you’re still on the fence.

Proton VPN

Proton VPN

$3 a month for 24 months

Subscribe At Proton VPN

Want to ensure your privacy beyond browsing? Try Proton Unlimited. It bundles Proton’s privacy tools into one subscription: encrypted email with Proton Mail, private browsing with Proton VPN, 500 GB of secure storage with Proton Drive, and password protection with Proton Pass.

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