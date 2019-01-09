Proud Boy Member Accused of Murdering His Brother With a Sword

A self-proclaimed member of the far-right Proud Boys group who also believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly murdered his own brother with a sword.

Prosecutors say Buckey Wolfe, 26, killed his brother in Seattle on Sunday night by stabbing him in the head with a four-foot long sword.

Wolfe, who prosecutors say exhibited signs of mental illness, called police himself after the murder and claimed he thought his brother was a lizard, according to The Seattle Times. When detectives arrived, he reportedly believed they were also lizards. Wolfe has been charged with second-degree murder.

A Facebook page confirmed to belong to Wolfe by a local Seattle TV station is filled with references to Trump and other conservative figures, as well as the cartoon character Pepe the Frog, who has been embraced by the far-right.

The Facebook page also features a declaration of allegiance to the Proud Boys, the group’s so-called “first degree” of membership.

“I’m a proud Western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world,” one post from February reads, before referencing the Proud Boys’ slogan. “Uhuru!!!”

Wolfe apparently made other references to the Proud Boys on Facebook, including interacting with area Proud Boys. He also posted a graphic praising the group's Pacific Northwest branch, which has repeatedly clashed with left-wing antifascist demonstrators at rallies.

Several Proud Boys are facing charges in New York after an October fight with protesters, and the group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, has attempted to distance himself from the organization.

Wolfe also appears to be a believer in QAnon, the baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that posits that Trump is engaged in a shadowy war against a secret cabal of pedophilic global elites in the Democratic Party.

Wolfe frequently posted QAnon-related content on Facebook, including references to QAnon believers’ motto, “Where We Go One, We Go All.”

He encouraged people to share QAnon graphics, telling his followers to “share this meme ammo.” He also made posts in the style of “Q,” the anonymous person or group of people giving the “clues” that have inspired QAnon, and posted links to the now-closed QAnon subreddit.

Wolfe referenced “swords” multiple times in his QAnon posts, saying that they would be used to defeat the “Illuminati.”

Wolfe also made several references online to the extreme conspiracy theory that some people are actually lizards in disguise. Prosecutors referenced some of Wolfe’s online postings as proof that he’s mentally ill, according to The Seattle Times.

On his YouTube channel, Wolfe declared that Trump would soon triumph over his enemies in a cataclysmic event QAnon believers call “The Storm.”

“It’s coming, and it’s gonna be good!” Wolfe said. “Y’alls are gonna get your just dues. I will be so happy, you have no idea.”

This isn’t the first time a QAnon believer has drawn law enforcement attention. In June, an armed QAnon believer allegedly shut down a bridge near the Hoover Dam with an improvised armored truck, demanding the release of a nonexistent government report that had been promised by “Q.”