Proud Boys Leader Charged With Jan. 6 Conspiracy

Less than two months after he walked out of prison, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is back in handcuffs, this time charged with conspiracy in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio, 38, was arrested in Miami and will appear in the Southern District of Florida later on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

His attorney, Lucas Dansie, told The Daily Beast, “Sorry, I have no comment at this time.”

Tario didn’t attend the riot because he was arrested two days prior for burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a D.C. church in Dec. 2020. But the indictment accuses him of still organizing and encouraging other members of the Proud Boys to take part in the chaos at the Capitol before and on the day of the insurrection. After the Capitol was breached, Tarrio then claimed credit for the Proud Boys’ actions, the feds allege.

The indictment names five co-defendants—Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Charles Donohoe, Ethan Nordean, and Dominic Pezzola—who are all accused Proud Boys members previously charged for taking part in the riot.

The 30-page indictment details a sprawling plot by the six men to attack the Capitol building should Joe Biden’s electoral win be certified by Congress.

The feds cited social media posts, private group messages, and a secret Jan. 5 meeting in a D.C. parking garage between Tarrio and other far-right figures—including Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia—as part of Tarrio’s quest to storm the building.

Rhodes has been charged in a separate conspiracy related to the Capitol attack. Reuters reported last month that the FBI was investigating the parking garage rendezvous.

During the riot, Tarrio also repeatedly praised the Proud Boys storming the building, the feds said. “Make no mistake...” he wrote in one message on social media, later adding: “We did this...” and “Proud Of My Boys and my country.”

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and destruction of government property.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in the case, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that he believed Tarrio would likely plead guilty to the obstruction charges to avoid being charged with seditious conspiracy.

“This is what [accused Oath Keeper and rioter] Joshua James did. Sedition is a very real possibility and carries a longer sentence,” Rahmani said. “Capitol rioters and other domestic terrorists have shown they aren’t necessarily rational actors, though, so if Tarrio refuses to plead, all bets are off and we may see yet another superseding indictment.... He needs to cut his losses now. It’s only going to get worse for him if he doesn’t.”

Tarrio’s indictment comes just two months after he served four months in prison for the flag-burning incident. After he was released, he said he would work to rebuild the Miami-based Proud Boys before starting his own political organization.

Tarrio has a mixed history with law enforcement. Officials confirmed to Reuters last year that Tarrio has previously served as an informant in Miami, aiding in investigations involving drug operations and fraud schemes. Tarrio denied the report.

—with additional reporting by Pilar Melendez