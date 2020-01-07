‘Prozac Nation’ Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Has Died at 52

Author Elizabeth Wurtzel, who chronicled her struggle with depression and drug addiction in several best-selling memoirs, reportedly died on Tuesday at a Manhattan hospital at the age of 52.

Wurtzel, who announced in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast canceer, was best known for her 1994 memoir Prozac Nation, which turned her into a celebrity at 26 and helped jumpstart the genre of confessional writing.

The author underwent a double mastectomy in 2015, but the breast cancer had already spread to her brain. According to her husband, Jim Freed, Wurtzel died due to complications from leptomeningeal disease, which occurs when cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid.

Wurtzel began her writing career in the 1990s, pushing her way into the public scene with her extreme candor and use of the personal memoir after being previously unknown outside New York literary circles.

Her literary debut in 1994, Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America, openly spoke about her difficult childhood, time at Harvard, and ongoing depression. The book’s title was inspired by the antidepressant she was prescribed.