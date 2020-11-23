Public Rec Is Taking 20% Off Sitewide for Black Friday

These days, I’m all about athleisure. If done right, you can wear it pretty much no matter the situation: whether you’re active, working, or just lounging around. Public Rec makes some of our favorite athleisure. Their Workday Pants are a favorite—they’re very breathable, quick-drying, and stretchy—and their All Day Every Day Pants are similar, but a little more casual. Their sweaters and henleys are designed to never shrink and have necklines that won’t warp either. Bottom line: we love their clothing.

Workday Pant Down From $108 Buy at Public Rec $ 86

All Day Every Day Pant Down From $98 Buy at Public Rec $ 78

Go-To Long Sleeve Henley Down From $78 Buy at Public Rec $ 62

Weekend Crew Down From $88 Buy at Public Rec $ 70

