Our Favorite Athleisure Pants Are on Sale for Black Friday

I’m not a big pants shopper, which is why I like to find a pair of pants I like and stick to them. Public Rec makes some of our favorite athleisure wear, and their pants are a stand-out to say the least. The Workday Pants are made of a polyester and spandex blend which makes them stretchy, moisture wicking, and versatile. Regardless of whether slim or straight leg is your style, they accommodate. They come in eight different colors, which is perfect because you’ll want more than one pair.

Workday Pants Down From $108 Buy at Public Rec $ 86

