Puerto Ricans as President Trump Arrives: ‘Come See for Yourself the Devastation’

SAN JUAN—President Donald Trump is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 11:45 a.m., 19 hours short of Hurricane Maria’s own landfall two weeks ago. It will be Trump’s first visit here since the Category 4 hurricane slammed the island, wreaking disaster from one end to the other, the worst hurricane in 80 years.

“Come see for yourself the devastation we have today and what we’ll need in the months ahead,” said Ramon Rosario, secretary of Public Affairs, when asked by The Daily Beast what message he had for the U.S. president.

“We desperately need more help, our own resources are not enough, we need more deployments,” said Rosario, emphasizing that the central part of the island was completely destroyed. Broken roads and widespread mounds of debris made these worst hit areas inaccessible still.

The USNS Comfort, a Mercy-class hospital ship with a capacity to treat 1,000 patients, is also expected to arrive Tuesday.

In the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead, security here is at its highest. According to a source with knowledge of the president’s trip, Marine One is already in place at International Luis Marín Airport in San Juan, as well as V-22 escort aircrafts.

Ahead of the president’s arrival, Gov. Ricardo Rosello’s office released new figures on Monday detailing the hurricane’s impact. There are still 8,867 people in 139 refugee camps; 294 FEMA containers of water, food, and medical supplies arrived, of which 199 were dispatched to distribution centers. Fifty-one hospitals have been equipped with military radios, and 10 have electricity. In San Juan, electricity has been restored at Center for Government Operations, the Police General Headquarters, including some five-star hotels (the Hyatt House San Juan and the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel).

As for predictions, the governor’s office declared that it hoped to re-establish electricity to 25 percent of the territory’s clients in the course of the month, as well as have 75 percent gas stations back in service.

Communications remains the central obstacle to getting a basic infrastructure back on track and a semblance of daily life, including key needs such as medical insurance to purchase medicines, or for medicare that require a phone call or digital processing. The same applies to welfare and food stamps.

The governor’s office said cellular service has been restored at 37 percent. It also said it hoped to have 16 units of AT&T’s COW (Cell on Wings) installed during the month, which would raise cellphone and text availability to 60 percent.

“We have a lot of needs,” Rosario repeated with restrained desperation. Hopefully, he implied, Trump will see these for himself.